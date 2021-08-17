This LGBTQ+ Pixar Short Is More Popular On Disney Plus Than Most Feature Films

It might be hard to believe a Pixar short is outperforming movies like Frozen, Coco, or even the live-action Lion King, but this is exactly the case on Disney+ right now. Pixar shorts have been immensely popular ever since The Adventures of André & Wally B. was shown before Toy Story in select theaters. No one knew that they would become the massively popular successes they are today back in 1995, but it seems like they’ve become an iconic cinema staple.

In terms of animate films, this short is currently only beaten out in popularity by Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Soul, and Lady and the Tramp. With what is likely the true first LGBTQ+ characters in a Disney film, Out has stunned audiences since it was released back on May 22nd, 2020.

The short follows the story about Greg, who is moving away to live with his boyfriend Manuel but has yet to tell his parents that he is gay. Through a magical mishap, his consciousness is switched with his dog Jim, and this new perspective gives him the courage to finally talk to his family when he finally returns to his human body.

Out was given an award to specially recognize it at the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards as well as shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. Those who don’t have Disney+ can see this short in its entirety as Pixar released it for free on YouTube during Pride Month in 2021.