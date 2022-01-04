A much-beloved Hollywood actor is having a resurgence online after someone posted a dashing old photo of them.

Twitter user Jason Strummer posted the photo on Jan. 3 with the caption, “Without looking it up – who is this?”

The actor in question is none other than Hollywood icon Tim Curry, who’s perhaps best known for his role as Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He’s also appeared in movies like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Hunt for Red October, Charlie’s Angels, Scary Movie 2, and many others.

The photo shows a young Curry with wispy curly hair and a come hither stare.

Take a look below.

Without looking it up – who is this? pic.twitter.com/v0ZgJpYYU8 — Jason Strummer 🖤 (@JasonStrummer) January 3, 2022

It’s all the more poignant because Curry is currently 75 years old and recently suffered a major stroke. He’s been using a wheelchair to get around for almost the last decade, so it’s really refreshing to not only see the actor in his prime but the outpouring of love from the community for his work.

“Tim Curry is one of the best actors I’ve ever seen and to this day will always remain as one of the best imo. His performance in “Legend” with Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) has some of the best acting I’ll always remember. If you haven’t seen it, you should. Was before CG,” one user said.

Others posted their own young Curry photos, like this one.

Because Curry was trending, a few people thought he had maybe passed away.

When you see Tim Curry trending and are still recovering from Betty White's passing – and Curry seems to be doing relatively ok… pic.twitter.com/Qcc88coJwJ — Ian 💉💉💉 (@IanJAtHome) January 3, 2022

Here’s a montage of some of his characters over the years.

Here he is in a wheelchair recently.

This is him at the Red Carpet for the remake of Rocky Horror. We all grow old. I'm in a wheelchair too. pic.twitter.com/pMOBKu6NAo — NJ McConnell (@1f_Not_Us_Who) January 3, 2022

Even celebrity drummer Questlove got in on the fun.

He is the face I see when I hear the lead singer of Ambrosia — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) January 4, 2022

Some people related stories about meeting the famed actor.

“My wife has had a crush on him for over 40 years. Before my time she met him at an album signing. He sang part of a song to her and her friend had to PULL her away. She froze like a deer in the headlights. Apparently muttering “so beautiful, so beautiful, so…. Seriously!” another user said.

Curry picked up a lifetime achievement award at the Tony Awards in 2015. He told Los Angeles Magazine that the award was well received.

“It means that it just sort of solidifies the kind of work the American acting community has given me for years now. It’s very gracious of them, I think. I was thrilled when they told me and I am thrilled now.”

It’s good to see the world appreciating this incredible talent.