This Critically Panned Casey Affleck Film Is Suddenly Popular On Hulu

Not every movie can be a major success but we bet Casey Affleck wished he skipped out on this one. Unlike other amazing films he’s been a part of like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Ocean’s Eleven, this thriller is sitting at a dismal 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In fact, one reviewer for Roger Ebert said, “The predictability factor creeps back in again, even more noxiously, because the movie tries to class up its plot turns with family “drama” that doesn’t come close to camouflaging the essential joyless trashiness afoot here.” Ouch.

Despite these scathing sorts of reviews, Every Breath You Take has suddenly become the fifth most popular movie on Hulu right now.

“A psychiatrist’s life gets turned upside down when a patient takes her own life and he introduces her brother to his own family.” Synopsis From Google

It seems that Affleck alongside other famous names like Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin may have served up a better performance than some people originally thought. Those looking to give Every Breath You Take a second (or even a first) chance can find it streaming now on Hulu.