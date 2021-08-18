This Critically Panned Vin Diesel Film Is Finding New Popularity On Netflix

There’s no denying that Vin Diesel is a major movie-making success — the success of the Fast and Furious series alone proves this. On top of this, films like Riddick and Guardians of the Galaxy show just how much range the actor can have with his characters.

Still, even Vin Diesel is capable of starring in a movie that flops with audiences. One of his films from 2020 has a measly 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes right now. Yet despite original viewers not caring for it much, Bloodshot is suddenly gaining popularity once again as it hits the top ten most popular movies on Netflix right now.

“After he and his wife are murdered, marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility to get revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he thought.” Synopsis From Google

The film, based on the Valiant Comics series of the same name, is a rare look at what superhero movies can look like when not produced by Marvel or DC. Perhaps it’s thanks to the convenience of streaming getting past the big-budget advertising the other two companies can provide that this film is finally getting so many viewers. Those who want to check out Bloodshot for themselves can find it streaming on Netflix.