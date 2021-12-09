This DC movie is IMDb’s most popular superhero film of 2021

IMDb has revealed the top 10 movies of 2021 in terms of user popularity, and the most popular superhero film of the year may surprise you. Though we’ve had three Marvel flicks (and one more to come) this year, it’s actually a DC production that beat them all out to occupy the second place on the chart. According to IMDb, the top comic book film of 2021 is none other than The Suicide Squad.

As calculated by user page views, rather than user ratings, the chart is led by Dune, with Suicide Squad trumping Marvel’s Eternals, which is in third place. All in all, Warner Bros. will be pleased with this list as, on top of owning the first two spots, three more WB movies claim fourth to sixth, as well: Mortal Kombat, fellow R-Rated DC flick Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Marvel/Disney rounds out the rest of the top 10 with Black Widow (#7), Cruella (#9) and Shang-Chi (#10) with Netflix’s Army of the Dead⏤again from Snyder⏤in 8th.

Here are the Top 10 Movies of 2021 based on IMDb user popularity. 🎥✨ Did your favorite make the list?⁣ https://t.co/TiKvPiXAk5 pic.twitter.com/KYRf2UKwDl — IMDb (@IMDb) December 8, 2021

The Suicide Squad, the standalone sequel to the 2016 origin story for Task Force X, was a big hit with fans, so its high placement on IMDb’s chart isn’t too surprising. It reminds us of the huge disparity between its popularity with critics and folks on social media and its success at the box office⏤James Gunn’s film failed to even make back its budget. It’s probably for the best, then, that the franchise appears to being sticking with streaming releases from now on.

Following his unlikely survival in The Suicide Squad, John Cena’s Christopher Smith is back for his very own Peacemaker TV series in the New Year, with Gunn once again writing and directing. Assuming that becomes another big hit with viewers, you can expect Gunn to return for further spinoffs and offshoots in the future.

Watch out for Peacemaker on HBO Max in January.