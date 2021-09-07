This Dystopian Julianne Moore Film Is Going Viral For Bleak Reasons

Many philosophers have said that life imitates art, but in this case, art may have imitated life a bit too closely. Dystopian film Children of Men, starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, is going viral thanks to its bleak depictions of the near future.

The film was released in 2006 to relative critical success and is celebrating its 15th anniversary in November. Despite this stretch of time, current viewers are noticing patterns between the dystopian storyline and the 2021 landscape.

Children of Men takes place in a world where women have mysteriously become infertile. In 2027 London, two decades of infertility have left humanity nearing extinction. Owen plays Theo Faron, who fights to get a miraculously pregnant woman to safety, no matter what the cost.

One Twitter user noted that the film’s main themes, such as “bleak depictions of digitized biopolitics” and “heavily policed migration” have somehow made Children of Men make more sense in 2021 than it originally did in 2006.

Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men was released fifteen years ago. It's bleak depictions of digitized biopolitics, partitioned/securitized cities, and heavily policed migration/refugeeism have established it as one of the few films that grows only more salient as it ages. pic.twitter.com/PW8hmYDPxR — ian alan paul (@bienmaspreciado) September 5, 2021

Parts of the film refer to a “2008 flu pandemic” that might be implicated in the planet’s infertility. In a world currently ruled by COVID-19, that connection couldn’t be more obvious to viewers. Quarantined cities and divided parties are themes found in our daily lives as well as the film’s story.

I continue to believe this film was a documentary https://t.co/FTWR6EXgeW — Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) September 6, 2021

Not only is the film relevant in the current era, many Twitter users brought up Children of Men as a great example of post-9/11 media. Bleak, dystopian films interspersed with themes of hope and preservation were dominant in the years following 2001 and this story is no different.

Though it was released nearly 15 years ago, fans on social media are still attesting to the immaculate story of the film and the book it was based on, 1992’s The Children of Men. After its 2006 release, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards and three BAFTA awards. Actors like Moore and Owen received critical acclaim for their performances as well.

Substitute universal infertility for rapidly growing economic inequality, climate change, and a pandemic and yeah, it all kinda adds up to a similar timeline.



Also, 15 years ago? No way. https://t.co/ydGAi1eqfu — Matthew Schownir (@MSchownir) September 7, 2021

If you’re looking for a movie that weaves the idea of hope and faith into a dire situation, Children of Men may be worth a watch. Just know that what occurs on the screen may be just as timely as what’s happening outside our doors.