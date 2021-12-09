This French comedy is giving ‘Red Notice’ a run for its money on Netflix

There’s no denying that Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest movie of all time. However, it looks like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Galdot had better keep an eye out as another movie is fighting to steal its place on top of the streaming charts.

According to stats from FlixPatrol, a new comedy called Spoiled Brats is currently the second most popular movie on Netflix worldwide, putting it just behind Red Notice. Starring actors like Gérard Jugnot, Camille Lou, and François Morel, the movie tells the story of three children told by their billionaire father that the family has gone totally bankrupt and they now have to figure out how to fend for themselves. The catch? The father isn’t really out of money. Instead, he simply wants to teach his spoiled kids a lesson.

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has become bankrupt. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life. Synopsis from Netflix

Despite its massive popularity on Netflix, Spoiled Brats has a middle 44% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s original release date was in February 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spoiled Brats was pushed back to May 12, 2021. It ended up coming out on Sep. 15, 2021.

While it’s been out for a while, there’s no surefire reason why Spoiled Brats is suddenly gaining so much popularity. If you want to see if the movie is worth all the hype, you can now find it streaming on Netflix.