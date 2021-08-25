This Hannah John-Kamen Film Is Taking Over Netflix

Hannah John-Kamen has been in a whole lot more than just Ant-Man and the Wasp. She featured on episodes of Game of Thrones and Black Mirror as well as been seen in other films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Ready Player One. Yet, it’s her time in a certain video game adaptation film that is currently making waves on Netflix.

Tomb Raider is currently the sixth most popular film on the platform according to stats from FlixPatrol. This places it above hit films like Vivo, Black Island, and Out Of My League.

“Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.” Synopsis From Netflix

While the film is considered to be pretty average, scoring a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes and 48% on Metacritic, it seems that the movie might be getting a lot more new fans thanks to how easy it is to watch now thanks to Netflix. Viewers who want to check out Tomb Raider for themselves can find it streaming on the platform.