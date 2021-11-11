This Horror Comedy Film Is Busting Guts On Streaming

A horror comedy is killing it on streaming this week. Though Halloween was a week and a half ago and we’re barreling along to the holidays, horror movies are still proving to be extremely popular across the various streaming platforms. Case in point? An underappreciated release from Blumhouse that came out last November is finding new love on HBO right now and is one of the service’s most popular titles around the world.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, 2020’s Freaky stands as the fourth most-watched title on HBO across the globe this Wednesday. As the title alludes to, this body-swap slasher film is essentially a dark take on the classic Freaky Friday template and is definitely worth watching for its neat blend of laughs and gore, as well as a couple of great performances from leads Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

Newton plays shy teen Millie Kessler, who accidentally switches forms with serial killer the Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) after he stabs her with an ancient, mystical dagger. Millie’s body proves to be the perfect disguise for the Butcher as he’s able to kill his way through her school without suspicion. Meanwhile, the real Millie has to convince others of the truth while stuck looking like a wanted fugitive. Will she manage to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent at midnight?

As a follow-up to his Happy Death Day films, director Christopher Landon once again proves himself a master of the horror comedy genre. With an impressive 83 percent score, Freaky is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, while critics loved it, the film failed to make an impact at the box office. That’s fair enough, given the state of the industry last fall. It’s well deserved that the comedy is currently doing so well on HBO internationally.

Freaky is streaming on HBO Max in the United States.