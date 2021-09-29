This Horror Film Is A Surprise Hit On Streaming

With spooky season upon us, streaming services are releasing their Halloween lineups and announcing a slew of upcoming terrifying film and television series’ to satisfy each and every type of horror fan. From those who want the kind of scary that leaves you breathless to those who love a thriller with a little bit of spook sprinkled in — you can find anything your horror-loving heart desires.

One film that scary movie buffs can tune into is Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions. The film sees several people locked in a series of escape rooms, but this time is a little different. Those stuck have been trapped in escape rooms before, and some things tie the group together in ways they don’t first understand.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive as they discover all the games that they’ve played before.

We imagine that surviving a deadly escape room once would be enough, but these players must face their darkest fears to do it a second time.

The film stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Wolf, Holland Roden, Indya Moore, Thomas Cocquerel, and Carlito Olivero. Of course, not all of the group survive — you’ll have to stream the film to find out who makes it out alive. It’s worth noting that the film does set up a chance for a return to the twisted escape room arena, not that anyone is looking forward to it.

The movie is currently the most popular horror movie on Vudu according to stats from FlixPatrol showing that a lot of people are checking it out! You can watch Escape Room: Tournament of Champions yourself on Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube now — just in time for the spookiest season of all.