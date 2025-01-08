‘This is just fake news’: The author of ‘American Psycho’ is still in denial about the Austin Butler reboot

Queer and Challengers were some of the highlights of the cinematic landscape in 2024, but perhaps what’s more impressive about the two films is that they were helmed by the same director, Luca Guadagnino.

If you couple his output over the last couple of years with his endless announced upcoming projects, including the American Psycho reboot starring Austin Butler, then Guadagnino might just be the busiest man in Hollywood. But the author of the book upon which American Psycho is based is here to rain on that parade and make a bold claim that the movie is just fake news.

Variety broke the news late last year that Butler had won the role and that an official offer to the actor was a matter of when, not if. The role had previously been assumed to be going to Jacob Elordi, but it seems somewhere in the final stages of casting, the executives and director preferred Butler to play the deranged Wall Street broker Patrick Bateman. Scott Z. Burns was also attached to adapt the book afresh.

However, the author of the original book, Bret Easton Ellis — a multi-hyphenate who is now a screenwriter and director in his own right with an upcoming HBO show, as well as a periodic podcast host — had some choice words about the announced remake of his beloved story. Ellis said:

“I have a feeling it’s fake news. I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either.”

Word of Reel reported that Ellis went on to explain in his podcast that he has a feeling the people involved in the remake are just testing the waters to see how audiences might respond to the idea of another Patrick Bateman before anyone actually puts pen to paper. He also reiterated that he’s not involved in any way with the remake.

For those who tune in to Ellis’ podcast, this is par for the course. He tends to be quite outspoken about pop culture and had even once, according to Indiewire, told Jacob Elordi’s director just how enthused he was to hear the actor had been cast in Oh, Canada. Apparently, the announcement gave him a very NSFW response in his pants.

Austin Butler will star in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘AMERICAN PSYCHO.’ pic.twitter.com/3llbaXW4Ig — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 11, 2024

What Ellis says might be true — the announcement might have just been a way to get people excited before these very busy professionals commit their schedules and wallets to something they’re somewhat sure the culture will respond to. We live in a world of reboots, sequels, and prequels, and it’s never easy for studios to know which property fans will respond to. Just recently, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was a smash hit with fans, while the more respected Lion King property, Mufasa, didn’t meet expectations. It’s hard even for insiders to explain that.

So, if Guadagnino and Butler want to confirm whether fans are even interested in a remake of American Psycho before pulling the trigger, then we can only commend them for that. Bret Easton Ellis is an obviously talented person, and this is his creation, so he’s always welcome to share his thoughts on where and how the story should go. But this was somewhat awkward oversharing — it came across to us like he’s in denial that the story is moving forward without him.

