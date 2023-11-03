Is Jacob Elordi bisexual?

Euphoria and The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi absolutely won over the internet with his charm and good looks, securing his place in the “White Boy of the Month” club on TikTok. Since then, he’s continued to charm hearts in films like Deep Water, Saltburn, and Priscilla.

Priscilla, in particular, is getting Elordi’s fans riled up, as the singer turns the charm up to 11 portraying the rock and roll icon Elvis, and his relationship with Priscilla over the years. Naturally, a conversation regarding Elordi’s sexuality has seen a resurrgance, as fans want to know exactly what their chances are of dating him.

Officially, Elordi has never commented on his sexuality one way or another. Plus, in his public dating life, Elordi has stuck with dating women, including his most recent relationship with Olivia Jade, as of August 2023. That being said, many have questioned Elordi’s sexuality, based on comments the actor has made over the years.

In several different interviews, Elordi revealed his first celebrity crushes were on Orlando Bloom (as Legolas in Lord of the Rings) and Brad Pitt (as Achilles in Troy). Similarly, Elordi revealed in a GQ interview he was bullied and called “gay” for doing theater while in school, but he chose to lean into the feminine aspects instead.

“When they said I was gay, I remember leaning into the makeup. I was like, if I’m going to be the King of the Fairies, I’m going to be the f**king hottest King of the Fairies you’ve ever seen. I started welcoming those kinds of characters. I started welcoming the femininity. I started speaking with my hands. I started really playing the thespian.” – Jacob Elordi, GQ (2022)

Arguably, the biggest piece of evidence people use when discussing Elordi’s sexuality were some unintentionally controversal photos from 2020 of Elordi and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman. Posted to Twitter, the photos show a trip the two took with some friends, including a photo of Elordi giving Dorfman a kiss on the cheek.

The photos were taken before Dorfman came out as a trans woman, and since she appeared masculine in the photos, many believed this was confirmation that Elordi was coming out as queer. However, at the time of the photos, Dorfman was still married to Peter Zurkuhlen, and the photos were meant to be of close friends, not launching their relationship.

Whether or not Elordi identifies as bisexual, it is up to Elordi to decide if coming out is the right choice. No one wants another Kit Connor situation.