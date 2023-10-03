Who is Jacob Elordi dating?

Jacob Elordi has been the talk of the hour. Whether it’s his towering 6’5” height, or his talent, one thing is certain: you’ve likely seen your average netizen thirsting over Elordi. You may not have realized where you recognize him from, but you might recall a certain Sam Levinson show called Euphoria. Well, he’s in it.

Lately, however, that’s not exactly his source of attention. Elordi’s role in the upcoming biographical feature film, Priscilla, is truly engulfing the actor in even more momentum than ever. After all, the movie will not only depict the story of Priscilla Presley but it is also directed by none other than Sofia Coppola. Leave it to Elordi to be an acting chameleon, following Austin Butler’s footsteps into the world of Elvis Presley. Minus the method acting.

Considering he is possibly one the most coveted actors right now – especially after that trailer, oof – Elordi’s very own appearance bears the question: Who is he dating?

Does Jacob Elordi have girlfriend?

via HBO Max

Sadly, we come bearing unfortunate news: Elordi is not single. In fact, the actor hasn’t been single for a minute. You may recall his 2019 fling with none other than his Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Nowadays, we can only picture Zendaya with Spiderman himself, Tom Holland, but once upon a time, the actress could be seen walking hand in hand with Elordi. However, that only lasted mere months.

You may also recall that Elordi was at some point in time, romantically linked with actress Kaia Gerber, who is now dating Austin Butler – the previous Elvis. Quite the romantic web to get your mind wrapped up upon, I know. Things have since changed a bit, and nowadays, you will likely be seeing Elordi linking his arms with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Who is Olivia Jade Giannulli?

Now you might be wondering, who on earth is Olivia Jade Giannulli? Well, to put it briefly, Giannulli is most famous for her YouTube channel and Instagram page, where she frequently shares her life and fashion tips with her over one million followers (yes, on each of her social media accounts). You might have also caught a glimpse of her on Dancing With the Stars.

The 23-year-old’s background is quite the spectacle as well. She is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Despite sharing her father’s last name, the influencer was born and raised in Los Angeles. In fact, she was one of the prominent names involved in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, the year she submitted a fraudulent application to the University of Southern California.

The scandal now seems like nothing but a speck of dust in her past, especially now that she’s linked with her beau, Elordi. The couple’s first romantic link dates back to 2021, following a casual relationship for some time. Presently, the couple is still going strong (as per a source for People), and their relationship is more loving than ever.