‘This is on a level that I’ll probably get sued’: With that in mind, maybe rebooting a comic book saga that died after 2 movies isn’t worth it

As much as the first movie was a breath of fresh air for the superhero genre that embraced instant cult classic, the Kick-Ass franchise fell off a cliff pretty quickly when the second installment rolled around.

The most memorable thing about the widely-panned and decidedly less profitable follow-up was probably star Jim Carrey’s decision to completely disown the second chapter and refuse to promote it despite being the marquee addition to the ensemble, and things just sort of fizzled out after that.

Kick-Ass 3 was rumored for a spell but never came close to actually happening, while Matthew Vaughn has repeatedly talked up a reboot. Mark Millar recently revealed the rights had lapsed which could potentially put them on a direct path towards Netflix, but the creator of Kingsman and Argylle has clearly never been one to let a potential multi-film saga go to waste.

Speaking to Collider, though, Vaughn hinted that his plans to reinvigorate Kick-Ass could prove so risky they even run the risk of landing him in potentially scalding legal waters.

“This reboot is on a level that… I’ll probably get sued. We thought about Kick-Ass, we’re going ‘Do we bring back the characters? Is it Kick-Ass 3. Maybe one day [we] will do a Kick-Ass 3 with the characters, but the world needs to be reignited, so you can’t do Kick-Ass without kicking ass and making people go ‘What was that about?’ So we’ve written something that is so f*cking crazy, I’m really excited about it.”

The filmmaker sounds adamant that it’s happening one way or another, but we’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes when he’s got plenty lined up in the interim.