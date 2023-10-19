‘What we’re trying to do is sort of Marvel to superheroes’: Brace yourselves, a spy saga coming off a huge bomb is eying a universe with another that hasn’t even released yet

Matthew Vaughn has never been shy in admitting he’s always harbored sprawling plans for the Kingsman franchise that span decades, sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and even TV shows, but those ambitious intentions took a hit when The King’s Man flopped at the box office after releasing two years behind schedule.

As well as being the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed of the three, the former 20th Century Fox saga is now the property of Disney, which instantly raises questions on just how much longer the R-rated spy series has in the tank after what you’d imagine is Taron Egerton’s inevitable last stand in The Blue Blood.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Undeterred, though, it turns out that was only the tip of the iceberg. As he revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, incoming $200 million blockbuster Argylle is poised to occupy the same space as Kingsman in one way or another, and there’s even a mysterious third property looming in the background.

“Argylle, as I said, we’ve got the book coming out, and we have an Argylle 2 planned. So, there is a universe and what we’re trying to do with Marv is sort of Marvel to superheroes, we want to be spies as well. So we’ve got Kingsman on the right, Argylle’s on the left, and then we’ve got an idea for something in the middle as well. Then you’ve got these sort of competing franchises in a galaxy that one day might meet.”

As we said, you can’t fault Vaughn for his ambition, but it remains to be seen if he ends up getting his wish considering Argylle is still four months away from release and the final chapter in the present-day Kingsman trilogy still hasn’t come together behind the scenes as of yet.