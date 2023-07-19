‘This is what’s wrong with the internet’: ‘Mortal Kombat’ creator feels compelled to wade into ‘The Flash’ discourse

Why is there so much negativity online?

This article contains spoilers for The Flash.

The Flash may have been a massive disappointment for fans, but the creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, has his own concerns when it comes to the internet’s negative disposition.

There’s just something about the internet that makes people meaner. Perhaps it’s the anonymity combined with the echo chamber that amplifies negative opinions over positive ones but either way, there’s no doubt that harsh opinions and ridicule spread around the web faster than positive or even constructive feedback.

Such is the case with The Flash, a movie that has been at the center of a barrage of criticisms and cruel jokes for over a month now. From criticisms regarding the film’s lead, Ezra Miller who is quite the controversial figure, to people on Twitter pointing and laughing at the shocking CGI, reception has been so bad that the last remnant of the DCEU was dropped from cinemas and released on digital download faster than the titular character.

And the internet isn’t quite done with it yet, as debate over which of the film’s various cameos was the worst has been a hot topic as of late. There were plenty of cameos and fan service moments in the film, and honestly, they’re not that bad. For his part, Boon took issue with the negative angle of the question, asking why the focus had to be on the worst cameos.

“This is what’s wrong with the internet. Why not ask which is the BEST cameo? Because negative stories get more engagement.”

Unfortunately, he may be right. The negative reactions to The Flash have certainly gotten more attention. Many agreed with Boon’s statement claiming that they enjoyed the cameos from the film.

“I for one thought that the cameos were great. My Dad especially loved the George Reeves cameo, as that was the Superman of his childhood.”

“It was an awesome scene tbh”

“I agree. Every cameo was great.”

However, others were still unconvinced.

“Lmaoooo there’s nothing positive about any cameos in the Flash. Come on now.”

“All of these cameos were distasteful man. Not every media needs defending”

While The Flash may not have been a good film, Boon’s point surrounding negativity still stands. The discourse surrounding modern movies seems to be turning more black and white, where you have to either love something unconditionally or hate it with every fiber of your being. It’s fine to dislike a movie, even hate it, and move on with your life — the negativity doesn’t have to be spread.