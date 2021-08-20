This Italian Romance Film Is Beating Out Its American Counterparts On Netflix

One of the best parts of digital streaming is how it’s made it easier for international films to reach whole new audiences. Netflix is particularly amazing for this, with an Italian 2020 romance move becoming so popular it’s beating out just every other film in the genre outside of The Kissing Booth 3 on the platform.

Thankfully the film has excellent subtitles, as anyone that wants their heartstrings pulled on won’t want to miss Out Of My League. Directed by Alice Filippi and produced by Roberto Proia, the movie shows how sometimes love finds people in unexpected ways.

“Marta may be an orphan, and she may be affected by a lethal illness, yet she is the most positive person one can meet. She wants a boy to fall for her. Not any boy – the most handsome of them all. One day, she may have found her match.” Synopsis From Google

Anyone wanting to see exactly why the show has exploded in popularity can find it streaming now on Netflix.