This Kristen Stewart Film Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Kristen Stewart was the world’s highest-paid actress back in 2012 and it’s easy to see why. Not only has she won a BAFTA Award and a César Award but she’s appeared in a variety of films from The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas to her most notable movie appearance of all time in the Twilight series.

Now one of her most recent movies has a lot of new movie fans checking it out on HBO Max. Charlie’s Angels is currently the sixth most popular film on the entire platform. The movie is inspired by the similarly titled TV series from the 70s and continues the story from the other two theatrical releases Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

“Elena Houghlin is a scientist, engineer and inventor of Calisto — a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when the cutting edge technology falls into the wrong hands, Elena turns to the Townsend Agency for help. Now, it’s up to the Angels — Jane, Sabina and the newly recruited Elena — to retrieve Calisto before it can be transformed into a weapon of mass destruction.” Synopsis From Google

The film features Kristen Stewart alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three “angels” in the movie. While the Tomatometer rating for the film is only at 52%, the movie still seems to be incredibly popular with viewers right now. Anyone that wants to check out Charlie’s Angel’s can find it on HBO Max.