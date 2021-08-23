This New Dev Patel Film Is Dominating Streaming

The Green Knight, the new epic medieval fantasy starring Dev Patel, is currently making the rounds on streaming services as fans enjoy the new exciting movie.

According to Flix Patrol, The Green Knight started was the third most-streamed movie in the United States on Amazon on Aug. 20 and jumped to the second spot on the 21 and 22. It dropped back down to third place today, but this is still in an impressive opening weekend.

Matt Damon’s Stillwater currently holds the top spot on Amazon, followed by F9, the latest entry in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The Green Knight is based on Arthurian Legend, as Sir Gaiwain (Patel) embarks on an adventure to confront the Green Knight to prove his worth to his family. He must deal with several foes along the way, including thieves, giants, and ghosts.

A24, the independent entertainment company behind notable movies like Uncut Gems, Hereditary, and Mid90s, helped deliver another entertaining movie for fans to enjoy. The Green Knight also has Patel as its main character, who is known for his excellent performances in Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, and Chappie.

Fans can also enjoy currently enjoy The Green Knight in theaters if they prefer a big-screen experience. Regardless of how you watch the movie, you are in for a treat.