This psychological thriller hated by audiences is hugely popular on Netflix

Adding to its impressive repertoire, Netflix has recently released an obscure psychological thriller known as Two (Dos in Spanish) – directed by Mar Targarona. Its official synopsis reads: “Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.”

Starring Pablo Derqui and Marina Gatell as the aforementioned strangers, Two chronicles the amnesiac pairs’ endeavors to discover the identity of their captor — all while growing more suspicious of each other in the process.

Mar Targarona provided the creative vision behind Two. Previously, she has taken the directorial helm for the biographical drama, The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018) as well as the action-adventure with a dash of crime drama, Boy Missing (2015). Besides that, Targarona is a credited actress, producer and screenwriter.

Originally released on Spanish Netflix, Two has made laps around the world, reaching from Argentina to Vietnam in alphabetical order. Interestingly, given its gruesome concept, Two has been hated by audiences and critics alike as its reviews have been poorly received.

Likewise to its closest comparison, Tom Six’s The Human Centipede, Targarona’s inventive psychological thriller has been dubbed “excruciating torture porn” and “damned ridiculous” by Rotten Tomatoes critics. Its disgusting anatomy, similar to its Dutch body horror counterpart, has labeled Two as an unfortunate commercial failure in its early release days.

However, as every cloud has a silver lining, Two has won the popular vote. Somehow, even with its shocking professional reception, Two has exceeded expectations to earn a spot on Netflix’s international “Top 10” charts — even sitting among the fifth highest (and above) in multiple countries. Obviously, audiences are partial to a healthy dose of stomach-churning body horror every once in a while.

From Targarona’s twisted imagination, Two is now available to stream on Netflix.