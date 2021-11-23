This show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is now streaming on Netflix

A South Korean television series titled Hellbound is currently dominating Netflix. The show first debuted on the platform on November 19th and received a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to the high rating, Hellbound is on Netflix’s overall top ten list, it makes the top ten in United States, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, and Bahrain, according to FlixPatrol.

The show, which Yeon Sang-ho directs, is based on a webtoon of the same name. Hellbound is a story about mystical creatures coming to earth and condemning individuals to hell. Those in the religious group The New Truth gain popularity because of the chaos incited by supernatural events. Despite the disorder, a few skeptics decided to investigate the suspicious events.

The first three episodes focus on Jin Kyeong-hoon (Yang Ik-june), a detective looking into the incidents, and Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), the group’s chairman New Truth. In the final three episodes, the series fast forwards 5 years and and shifts its focus to a man named Bae Young-jae (Park Jeong-min) who is understandably struggling with the fact that his newborn is destined to go to hell.

Hellbound also stars Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rok, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re and Im Hyeong-guk. When the show first premiered on Netflix this month, it rose to the top spot after one day on the streaming.

There’s still no word on season 2, but it’s bound to happen given the first season’s success.

Hellbound is now streaming on Netflix.