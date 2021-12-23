Ever since the events of WandaVision, Scarlet Witch has been studying Agatha’s magic book, known to comic book fans as the Darkhold. That’s why a lot of folks are convinced that we’ll glimpse some of the new tricks she’s been learning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though some aren’t sure about the ramifications of learning from a book that’s otherwise known as the Book of Sins or the Book of the Damned.

The first trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel teased the sorcerer coming to terms with his mistake in breaking loose the barriers of the multiverse, an incident that transpired in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’ve still to learn what the character will contend with in this upcoming installment, but the inclusion of Strange Supreme from Marvel’s What if…? gives us a few ideas and greatly increases the movie’s hype factor.

But another thing that’s probably got a lot of us excited right now is the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff as a secondary character. We’ve already seen Wanda transform into a compelling character within the MCU’s interconnected narrative, but the ongoing Phase 4 is where we’ll finally see her don the true costume of Scarlet Witch and utilize her powers in earnest.

The implications of this transformation are still a matter for speculation, but a few fans have noticed a small detail in this new trailer that hints at Wanda using the same magic as Agatha in WandaVision, which, given her cosmic power level, is a great cause for concern. You can see it for yourself in this Reddit thread.

I don’t suppose Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will turn the narrative on its head to reveal Scarlet Witch as the big baddie of the story, but the path she’s on doesn’t exactly bode well for her character, nor the MCU’s future as a whole.