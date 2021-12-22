A week after it debuted in theaters following the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel officially released the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online today. As our first look at next year’s hotly anticipated universe-hopping sequel, the trailer offers glimpses at Scarlet Witch’s return, America Chavez’s debut, and a promise that a popular character from What If…? is set to make the jump to live-action.

That’s right, the trailer concludes with the reveal that Doctor Strange Supreme will be appearing in Doctor Strange 2, following his introduction in this summer’s animated series. This Dark Strange variant was a big hit with viewers, so the idea of him facing off against his more heroic doppelganger is generating a lot of excitement as fans celebrate his return on social media.

That said, some are suspicious that this is the exact same variant we met in What If…?, as he not only received a redemption arc but was also given an important task to do by the Watcher.

And yet all the signs are saying this is Strange Supreme. One fan noted that he even uses the same move he did in the show.

Strange Supreme is from a universe where he lost girlfriend Christine Palmer in that fateful car crash instead of the use of his hands. This resulted in him amassing dangerous levels of power in an attempt to turn back time and undo her death. He was ultimately responsible for destroying his entire universe but somewhat made up for it by joining the Guardians of the Multiverse in an attempt to stop Infinity Ultron from destroying reality. He was last seen being asked to watch over a bubble universe containing the frozen Killmonger and Zola-Ultron.

As for how he can be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we have no idea. The answers will be revealed when it hits theaters on May 6, 2022.