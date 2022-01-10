This ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ TikTok edit will have you in stitches

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be sweeping the box office right now, but its predecessor, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is making people laugh with a hilarious “censored” edit of the film going gangbusters on TikTok.

The multipart series “Unnecessary Censorship” by TikTok user @vqzq gives your juvenile imagination and sense of humor exactly what it needs across this series. @vqzq has made many other incredibly well done edits of Marvel properties, always with a great comedic twist.

The first of the three TikTok videos parodies the Spider-Man and Nick Fury meeting from Far From Home with Ned Leeds, while the follow-ups fittingly centre on the mentor relationship between Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The thrilling conclusion to this three-act structure revolves around Peter Parker and MJ’s relationship, and their classmates as they’re stuck in the London museum with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan.

Truly, this is one of the greatest Spider-Man stories of all time. The Godfather of Spider-Man parodies. The magnum opus of the internet age of endless content. We’ll just have to wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home to hit home media before we get the sequel we all deserve to this thrilling bit of longform storytelling.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently smashing it at the worldwide box office, with the film recently overtaking Avengers: Age of Ultron as the all-time 8th highest grossing film, and having its eyes firmly set on the number one spot all-time – currently held by James Cameron’s Avatar.