This Terrible Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Movie Is Suddenly Popular On Streaming

It’s no secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been absolutely iconic during his time on the silver screen. From the recent box office success of Disney’s Jungle Cruise to the undeniably successful Fast & Furious franchise, he’s a staple of cinema that isn’t going away any time soon.

Of course, this doesn’t mean he hasn’t been cast in a few major film flops during his acting days either. Somehow, one of his worst films that currently holds a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes has climbed into the top 10 most popular movies on Paramount+. That movie is Baywatch.

“When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, the legendary Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. Joined by a trio of hotshot recruits, including former Olympian Matt Brody, they ditch the surf and go deep under cover to take down a ruthless businesswoman whose devious plans threaten the future of the bay.” Synopsis From Google

The film, inspired by the 1989 original series of the same name, never quite found success but it looks like it’s getting a new wave of fans thanks to the age of digital streaming services. Baywatch is currently available to stream on Paramount+.