This Tyler Perry Film Is Taking Over Hulu

As most people know Tyler Perry for his comedy films, it’s sometimes easy to forget that he’s starred in a variety of movies over the years. From Star Trek in 2009 to more recent films like Those Who Wish Me Dead in 2021, Perry has managed to act in a variety of roles over the years.

Of course, few of his roles are as iconic as Madea that Perry has described as, “Exactly the PG version of my mother and my aunt… She would beat the hell out of you but make sure the ambulance got there in time to make sure they could set your arm back”. It’s likely this character is why Meet the Browns is suddenly the fourth most popular film streaming on Hulu.

“A single mother living in inner city Chicago, Brenda has been struggling for years to make ends meet and keep her three kids off the street. But when she’s laid off with no warning, she starts losing hope for the first time — until a letter arrives announcing the death of a father she’s never met. Desperate for any kind of help, Brenda takes her family to Georgia for the funeral. But nothing could have prepared her for the Browns, her father’s fun-loving, crass Southern clan. In a small-town world full of long afternoons and country fairs, Brenda struggles to get to know the family she never knew existed…and finds a brand new romance that just might change her life. The story is adapted by Tyler Perry from his stage play Meet the Browns. Perry will portray Madea and Uncle Joe in the film.” Synopsis From Google

Those who want to check out Meet the Browns and see why it’s rapidly rising up the ranks can find it streaming on Hulu.