‘Thor’-ified ‘Revenge of the Sith’ trailer offers a taste of Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie

Taika Waititi has already put his unique authorial stamp on the Marvel universe, so fans are eager to see what he’ll do with the Star Wars saga. In the wake of his lucrative partnership with the House of Ideas, which began with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and continues with the incoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney has hired the Oscar-winning filmmaker to helm his very own movie set in the galaxy far, far away.

With Waititi still in the process of writing the script, not much has been revealed about the project as yet, but this awesome fan-made trailer gives us a flavor of how a Waititi-directed Star Wars film could play out. As shared by u/thefanman5768 on the r/StarWars subreddit, this trailer reimagines Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in the style of Love and Thunder, complete with Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” on the soundtrack. Check it out via the post below:

Kudos to the creator for this exceptional edit, as they’ve done a great job of taking the raw materials supplied by George Lucas, a director who could not be more different from Waititi, and giving them a Taika redress. Once you put the focus on the banter between Obi-Wan and Anakin and the romance between Anakin and Padme (the Mighty Thor herself, Natalie Portman), you start to see how a Star Wars flick from the Jojo Rabbit man could take shape.

Not that Waititi’s production will feature any familiar elements as he’s previously stressed that he doesn’t see the point in borrowing from the franchise’s past as he wants to introduce new characters and elements to the mythos in order to keep things fresh. Likewise, Waititi’s big concern at present is working closely with Lucasfilm to make sure his script has that Star Wars feel.

His Star Wars movie is just one of the many projects Taika Waititi currently has in the works. First up, catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters this Friday, July 8.