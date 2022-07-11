‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans disappointed the movie skipped out on an easy ‘Venom’ connection

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Thor: Love and Thunder has been proving a lot more polarizing than anybody could have anticipated as recently as last week, with the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming under heavy fire from critics, fans, and casual audiences alike.

Obviously, that hasn’t stopped Taika Waititi’s return to New Asgard from decimating the box office, with Chris Hemsworth’s fourth standalone adventure landing a global opening weekend in excess of $300 million. While the movie as a whole has been splitting opinion down the middle, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher has emerged unscathed from the chaos.

That’s to be expected when one of the best actors in the business chews their teeth into an over-the-top villainous role in a superhero blockbuster, but the argument has been put forward that Gorr doesn’t get anywhere near enough screentime. Sadly, that means fans have had no choice but to voice their disappointment at a potential Venom nod that could have been dropped into Love and Thunder.

// Love and thunder spoilers

me clowning over the necrosword thinking it could've been a connection to Venom in the future when it was, in fact, just a sword pic.twitter.com/MVj51qGQtk — Obi-Wan's gf ⎊۞ ofmd syndrome (@horrorandseance) July 10, 2022

i like that the movie was short but concise, not too much exposition they were just getting down to the shit and that was it



i like the inclusion of the necrosword because necrosword means knull and if we eventually see venom and knull fighting that would be the coolest shit — ed ღ👁️⃤ (@Gh0stlyKidd) July 11, 2022

I appreciate how they kept Gorr comic book accurate in the new Thor. But since they introduced the necrosword, will that tie-in Venom & Null? — £ (@aintnunlike757) July 9, 2022

Slight spoiler:



I personally think they could have done more with all black the necrosword and Knull, by bringing them back at the end. Would have liked if they followed the comics more, but I’m bias. I’m a huge Venom/symbiote fan I want that storyline on the big screen. — CUSH (@K_Cush86) July 10, 2022

Yeah just got out. Was good. I was more excited about the Necrosword cause it has ties to Venom and the origin of symbiotes — ZAFFAYT (@EZAFFFAAAAA) July 8, 2022

LET ME KNOW HOW IT IS, MAN!!



I don't really like reading Thor, but I like Gorr The God Butcher because he wields The Necrosword, which contains the entire power from the race of symbiotes (like Venom Carnage etc)



Gorr The God Butcher is badass😎!!! — Shooto's Roots (@SurfingMoonWolf) July 8, 2022

Ahh yes the venom! I totally forgot about that one, necrosword was literally created by knull, also the creator of symbiotes right?? Such a wasted opportunity… Maybe my rating is now 5 😀 5 is only for Eternity. I can't believe we saw it. — Kardelen (@nikolatexla) July 8, 2022

Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock left some symbiote behind in the Spider-Man: No Way Home stinger, so it wouldn’t have been the craziest thing in the world were the Necrosword and Knull tied towards a potential MCU version of the symbiotic antihero. Alas, Sony will remain steering that particular ship for now, but it’s not as if leaving a trail of breadcrumbs was necessary for a film like Love and Thunder, which already appeared to have been mercilessly trimmed in the editing room.