‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is making MCU fans rethink everything about ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Warning: Major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder to follow.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the first time we’ve seen Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, and while the latest movie doesn’t have too many connections to that crossover extravaganza, some fresh elements it introduces into the mythos have got fans looking at the plot of Endgame anew. Mostly because Love and Thunder creates an enormous plot hole, whichever way you look at it.

Spoilers to follow!

Gorr (Christian Bale)’s evil scheme in the film turns out to involve traveling to the realm of Eternity, the ancient and super-powerful cosmic entity. According to legend, those who manage to reach Eternity are granted one wish. As for how someone gets there, you need access to the Bifrost, which causes Gorr to steal Stormbreaker and use it to create a bridge to Eternity. His plan ultimately works, but instead of wishing for all gods to die, as he originally planned, he wishes for his daughter to be resurrected.

That’s all well and good, but the existence of Eternity, his immense power, and the ease with which one can find him has got fans questioning literally everything about Avengers: Endgame. For starters, Thor is presented as knowing about the legends of Eternity in Love and Thunder. So he never thought of using an Eternity wish to undo Thanos’ Snap?

THANOS KILLED HALF OF THE FUCKING UNIVERSE WAS THAT NOT A GOOD ENOUGH REASON??? — 🤍Ami |AJR area (@ami_kurti) July 8, 2022

The idea never occurred to him in five whole years? Really?

If Thor always knew about a god at the center of the universe that can grant any wish why didn't he do anything in 5 years between infinity war and endgame to try to go to the center of the universe and wish all the blipped people back to existence? — Wireless Donuts (OLed Model) (@camiloa2197) July 8, 2022

Thor could’ve even gone straight to Eternity in Avengers: Infinity War and avoided all that drama.

If everyone knows about ‘eternity’ and he’s as easy to get to as he is in this movie, wouldn’t he have been a great option for defeating Thanos or, after the snap, restoring the damage he did? — Sidney Smeets (@SmeetsLaw) July 8, 2022

You’d think so, wouldn’t you?

#ThorLoveAndThunder was cool. Not MCUs greatest work tho. These McGuffins are getting somewhat outta hand. Couldn't #Thor have used that Eternity being against Thanos? — Karlton Jahmal (@KarltonJahmal) July 8, 2022

Natasha could’ve been saved!

And if there's this creature called Eternity that can grant any wish.

Like a wishing well.

Why can't the Avengers go to it, and wish for Thanos destruction

It'd safe Natasha 🥹#THOR#ThorLoveAndThunder — Hideo Haruhiko (@HaruhikoHideo) July 6, 2022

But, hey, Eternity’s still out there. Maybe Thor will take the remaining Avengers to him, and they can wish Tony, Nat, and Steve back to life/youth. Could that be how Secret Wars gets started?

OMG ETERNITY!!!!! Could this be how Iron Man, Cap, and/or Black Widow and Thanos come back for the ultimate secret wars mcu finale?! I loved his look. — Ingenious (@IngeniousTwt) July 8, 2022

But even if you ignore the issue of Thor not using Eternity, the flipside is: why didn’t Thanos just go after Eternity himself instead of spending all that time collecting the Infinity Stones?

anyway, it got me thinking why thanos didn't looking for eternity instead of collecting infinity stones? thanos would have been done his mission in a second if somehow he found the bifrost and ask eternity to erase the population. does the existence of odin scared him? — Farid Syf H. (@diedyedry) July 8, 2022

It would’ve saved the guy a lot of time and trouble.

Why did Thanos not go to Eternity and just wish for half the universe to disappear? Seems like it would have saved him a lot of time and trouble? — Josh Blank (@realjoshblank) July 8, 2022

Eternity’s a fascinating addition to the MCU, to be sure, but his introduction in Thor: Love and Thunder might’ve just rendered the entirety of the Infinity Saga totally pointless.