The initial reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder are continuing to emerge, and it sounds like we’re in for an absolute treat in early July. Taika Waititi’s second MCU adventure has been one of the most anticipated upcoming MCU movies ever since Natalie Portman held Mjolnir aloft at the San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019.

The very first reactions emerged late last night, heaping praise onto Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s Thors, saying Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher is “phenomenally menacing”, and that Russell Crowe is “superb” as Zeus. Since then, the reactions have kept coming, and they should make happy reading for any self-respecting Marvel fan.

Now we have some more fresh takes. Journalist Brandon Davis says it’s his favorite Thor movie and that it combines elements from Phase 1 and Phase 4 into a delicious cocktail:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four.



Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and there’s great surprises. So much fun.



Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

Drew Taylor goes as far as calling it his “favorite Marvel movie” and teases some visually dazzling action sequences:

And Rachel Leishman calls it Taika Waititi “at his best” and says she left the film emotionally satisfied and sobbing:

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

Taika Waititi is already in high demand in Hollywood, but if Thor: Love and Thunder is as big a success as it appears, he should be able to pick and choose his projects from now on. He already has a dizzying array of future movies lined up, though the two most exciting have to be the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Akira and his mysterious Star Wars project.

Let’s hope he doesn’t leave the MCU forever, though. We have no idea how Thor: Love and Thunder ends, but assuming the story continues, there’s nobody we’d rather have at the helm.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.