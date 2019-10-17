Ask anyone to name their favorite MCU installment, and Thor: Ragnarok will no doubt be name-dropped on more than one occasion.

Coming into Ragnarok, the God of Thunder was a somewhat one-dimensional character, one which certainly failed to tap into Chris Hemsworth’s comedic talents. Enter Taika Waititi.

The Kiwi director completely reinvented the hero and, in so doing, delivered a breath of fresh air in Ragnarok, a larger-than-life cosmic adventure that left Thor with no hammer, and no home. And yet, Marvel’s Norse god never felt so relatable, and it’s a credit to Hemsworth that this character drama carried over into Avengers: Infinity War the following year.

So when Taika Waititi was asked about the ways in which Thor: Love and Thunder will differ from Ragnarok, the filmmaker told Entertainment Tonight that he fully intends to “double down” on everything that made Thor 3 so special – Korg included.

Well, if you take Ragnarok – which is a very outlandish and big, bombastic film – we’re trying to double down on everything we did with that. And create something that’s even more crazy, more fun, and even more of a big, big adventure. I don’t really decide this… but Thor and Korg are a bit of a duo in [Love and Thunder]. So, my character’s coming back, and we’ll see both of them together.

Confirmation that Waititi will be reprising the consistently hilarious role of Korg is music to our ears, particularly after we glimpsed him and Miek kicking back in Avengers: Endgame, yelling abuse to Noobmaster69. Exactly how Waititi’s goliath fits into the fabric of Love and Thunder remains to be seen, but we can at least look forward to a buddy-cop dynamic between him and Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder – that is, until the latter inevitably passes that title on to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Marvel Studios has Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled for release on November 5th, 2021.