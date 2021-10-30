Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth recently posted the latest in a long line of workout photos, with the accompanying caption revealing that shooting on Extraction 2 was set to begin in a matter of weeks. We all thought cameras would start rolling shortly after the project was confirmed at Netflix’s TUDUM event, but now we know why.

Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder is in the midst of final reshoots, with Taika Waititi wrapping the main Australian leg of the production this past June. It doesn’t appear to be anything major, but the latest set of snaps could form part of a flashback sequence set around the time of The Dark World.

As you can see below, we’re basing that logic on Hemsworth and Natalie Portman both being present, and wearing wigs eerily similar to those they sported in the God of Thunder’s second outing.

More pics of Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman from the Thor Love and Thunder set in Los Angeles.

Even though it's just for a flashback scene, it's good to see him with his long TDW wig again 😊 pic.twitter.com/6QlPdVLkP5 — Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) October 30, 2021

Okay, they are 100% filming a flashback scene for Thor Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman always had short hair in the other scenes for the movie, but now she's wearing a wig from TDW.#thorloveandthunder #janefoster pic.twitter.com/HJoazEDzMz — Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) October 30, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder was recently pushed back two months to July 2022 as part of the latest Phase Four rejig, and expectations are high for Hemsworth’s landmark fourth solo outing. Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok is one of the MCU’s finest efforts, and we’ve been promised a vastly superior follow up to match the anticipation that fans have in their heads for the Odinson’s latest irreverent adventure.