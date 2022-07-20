‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ writer wasn’t aware of the film’s huge mid-credits surprise

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder came with plenty of surprises but there were some that not all of the film’s writers were even privy to.

Now that the film has arrived, writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson opened up to Variety about her time working on the film, revealing that she had no clue about the movie’s mid-credits scene surprise.

“I saw that at the premiere with everybody else. In the same way that I guess Taika didn’t know Thor was coming back, I did not know that Roy Kent was Hercules. I’m a huge Marvel fan, so I was delighted to have one moment in the movie where I was truly surprised.”

During the mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, Zeus tasks his son Hercules with hunting down Thor for attacking the God of Lightning during the movie. In this short scene, Hercules is played by Brett Goldstein who also plays Roy Kent in the hit series Ted Lasso.

Robinson did explain that she had overheard conversations about Hercules appearing on set, but was not aware of who would be playing the character when he made his MCU debut.

“I knew there was talk about Hercules. The name Hercules was not not said in conversations that I definitely, probably wasn’t supposed to overhear, but did. So the minute I saw the beginning of the scene, I knew he was gonna be talking to Hercules. I didn’t know who they cast. But I was like, is this gonna be Hercules? I just knew that it was a thing that they were like, “We’re gonna want leeway with this, so stay away from it.”

While Hercules now exists in the MCU, it isn’t yet clear when he will show up next. Goldstein recently shared in an interview that even he doesn’t know when his character will make his return, but perhaps we will know more soon.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to watch in theaters now.