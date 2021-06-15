Thor: Love And Thunder Merch Reveals First Look At Natalie Portman’s Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson won’t be the only God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, as his ex Jane Foster is set to return and this time, she’ll be the one wielding Mjolnir, gifting her the same powers as her old boyfriend. Marvel fans can’t wait to see Natalie Portman in her full Mighty Thor costume, but so far we’ve only received some set pics which show how jacked the actress got to play the superheroine. A new look at a piece of merch, however, has revealed an exciting tease of her Asgardian apparel.

Now that production on Love and Thunder has wrapped, one member of the crew took to Instagram to share a T-shirt they were gifted for working on the film. The original post has since been deleted, though, likely due to the big spoiler it contains.

As you can see below, the tee showcases the movie’s three main heroes – Hemsworth’s Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Portman’s Foster. The glimpse at the other two’s updated threads is exciting – check out the new golden detailing on Thor’s armor! – but fans will be most hyped for this first look at Foster as the Goddess of Thunder.

Thor: Love And Thunder Crew Merch Reveals First Look At Natalie Portman's Thor 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With her red cape, helmet and lengthy hair, the artwork promises that Portman’s superhero costume will be closely pulled from the comics. This fits with how we know director Taika Waititi is borrowing from the character’s storyline in the source material, too (e.g. Jane becomes the Mighty Thor while suffering from cancer). The use of the helmet also suggests her identity will initially be a secret from Hemsworth’s hero like it was in the comics.

Thor and his two allies will have their work cut out for them in this outing as they’ll be up against Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, whose MO is kind of spelled out in his name. At least Hemsworth is prepared, though – the Australian star got more buff than ever before for this movie. And we’ll get to see him, Portman and Thompson in action when Thor: Love and Thunder blasts into theaters on May 6th, 2022.