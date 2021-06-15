How Jane Foster Becomes Thor In Love And Thunder Reportedly Revealed

There’s a new god on the block in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster, but this time the Asgardian hero’s ex will become the Mighty Thor herself. Taika Waititi’s film is set to borrow Jane’s transformation from the comics, with the astrophysicist wielding Mjolnir and being gifted with the same powers as her old boyfriend. And a new plot leak may reveal exactly how this occurs.

Giant Freakin Robot has outlined what happens to Jane to turn her into the Goddess of Thunder. This intel, which is said to come from a source familiar with the movie, details what’s likely an early scene in the runtime, where Jane will visit New Asgard in Scandinavia as a tourist. There’s a museum about Thor’s exploits there, with one exhibit featuring the broken fragments of Mjolnir, following Hela destroying it in Thor: Ragnarok.

But while Jane is looking at the broken hammer, it will also look at her and deem her worthy. Having finally found someone to wield it, Mjolnir – which is apparently now somewhat sentient – reassembles itself. Jane then picks it up and – boom – a new Thor is born. GFR speculates that we may have already got a glimpse at this scene as well, via some set pics that depicted Portman in regular clothes but showing off her muscles, suggesting she was shooting the moment that Jane first discovers her newfound abilities.

These plot details seem pretty plausible, too, as Love and Thunder needs to reestablish the fallout of Ragnarok and this scene would neatly recap the destruction of both Mjolnir and Asgard for those who may need reminding. Also, the MCU has a history of superhero museums – see: Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – so that part feels authentic as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder has now completed filming ahead of its scheduled arrival in cinemas on May 6th, 2022.