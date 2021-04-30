Thor: Love And Thunder Rumored To Kill Off A Fan Favorite Character

Taika Waititi has gathered together quite the ensemble cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and it’s a roster that wouldn’t look out of place in an Avengers movie given the sheer volume of talent involved.

So far, we know that Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy, Jeff Goldblum and Russell Crowe will appear, as well as Waititi squeezing himself back into the motion capture leotard to play scene-stealer Korg.

Unfortunately, however, a new rumor claims that not all of them are going to make it out of the movie alive, thanks to Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. As per the intel, which admittedly originated on 4Chan and should thus be taken with at least a little pinch of salt, Love and Thunder‘s big bad will kill off seven of the aforementioned stars including the rock-hewn Korg.

Given Gorr’s name and M.O., it wouldn’t be a shock if he were to take out the Asgardian troupe of actors believing them to be the real gods, which would eliminate Neill’s Odin, the other Hemsworth’s Thor, Damon’s Loki and McCarthy’s Hela from the equation, while Goldblum’s Grandmaster and Alexander’s Lady Sif certainly fit the remit of being powerful enough to become targets of the God Butcher, too.

As for Korg, he’s made of sturdy stuff but he’s also a big-hearted alien who looks out for his friends, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the nemesis of Noobmaster69 sacrificing himself for the greater good at some point during Thor: Love and Thunder, which is shaping up to be absolutely epic.