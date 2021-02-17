Thor: Love And Thunder’s Secret Avengers Cameo Reportedly Revealed

Looking at the talent assembled for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the names either confirmed or rumored to be involved would be just as comfortable in an awards-baiting prestige drama as they would in a $200 million superhero blockbuster.

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, making his first movie since Best Picture nominee Jojo Rabbit, directs a star-studded cast that includes fellow Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, along with A-list stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, while some other names reported to have joined the ensemble include the Academy Award winning Matt Damon and Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston.

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Love and Thunder is shaping up to be the wildest installment in the long-running franchise yet, with Waititi promising that the Odinson’s fourth solo outing will be twice as crazy as predecessor Ragnarok, which was far from a straightforward comic book adaptation. Everything we’ve heard so far hints that the scope and scale of the project is nothing short of massive, and now yet another Academy Award winning MCU regular has been rumored for a cameo.

As per the latest talk, Brie Larson is set to shoot a brief appearance as Captain Marvel, although there’s little available in the way of further details. That being said, it’s completely within the realms of possibility given that Love and Thunder will presumably pick up with Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy traveling through space just as we left them at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Carol Danvers’ straight-laced personality could result in a great dynamic with the irreverent and sarcastic band of intergalactic misfits, not to mention Hemsworth’s brilliant reinvention of the title hero as a comedy goldmine.