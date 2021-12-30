‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trends as fans praise the MCU favorite
Up until Eternals came along, Thor: The Dark World was the worst-reviewed installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, but at least fans approved of Chloe Zhao’s recent cosmic epic a lot more than the critics did.
Chris Hemsworth’s second solo outing did undergo a minor reappraisal among the online community earlier this year, but for the most part we can all agree that it’s nowhere near the franchise’s top tier. In fact, the Odinson was in real danger of headlining the MCU’s weakest standalone series until Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok came along.
Reinventing the stoic Asgardian as a comedy goldmine, the filmmaker’s signature brand of irreverent humor was a breath of fresh air for the stagnant property, with Waititi ably proving his chops on what was his blockbuster directorial debut.
Sequel Love and Thunder arrives next summer, but Ragnarok has been trending on Twitter as fans continue to lavish praise on the intergalactic road trip buddy movie.
Ever since Thor: Ragnarok ratcheted his standing in the industry up by several notches, Waititi has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand filmmakers and creative minds. While that can often lead to burnout eventually, we’ve got every confidence that Love and Thunder will build off the insanity of its predecessor to deliver another awesome time at the theater.