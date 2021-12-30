‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trends as fans praise the MCU favorite

Up until Eternals came along, Thor: The Dark World was the worst-reviewed installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, but at least fans approved of Chloe Zhao’s recent cosmic epic a lot more than the critics did.

Chris Hemsworth’s second solo outing did undergo a minor reappraisal among the online community earlier this year, but for the most part we can all agree that it’s nowhere near the franchise’s top tier. In fact, the Odinson was in real danger of headlining the MCU’s weakest standalone series until Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok came along.

Reinventing the stoic Asgardian as a comedy goldmine, the filmmaker’s signature brand of irreverent humor was a breath of fresh air for the stagnant property, with Waititi ably proving his chops on what was his blockbuster directorial debut.

Sequel Love and Thunder arrives next summer, but Ragnarok has been trending on Twitter as fans continue to lavish praise on the intergalactic road trip buddy movie.

I’m at a point in my life where all I do is watch Thor ragnarok on a loop — 🙂 (@jeanvariant) December 29, 2021

"everyone is allowed to dislike a movie" WRONG. no one is allowed to dislike Thor Ragnarok. — coco (Taylor's Version) (@slutforhiddles) December 29, 2021

thor: ragnarok perfect shot pic.twitter.com/ufdgexiHFI — mcu comfort (@mcucomfort) December 29, 2021

i love it when thor ragnarok trends pic.twitter.com/f9mVHCXLk5 — շուշան stream recent (@lavfeysun) December 30, 2021

Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Reveals Alternate Look For The God Of Thunder 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thor Ragnarok was not a bad movie, ya’ll are just lying for likes pic.twitter.com/IwMIQAPFA6 — Zay (@Jonnschocos) December 29, 2021

Chris Hemsworth in Thor Ragnarok is the best ❤️✨.. pic.twitter.com/q81xPZiIKS — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) December 30, 2021

thor ragnarok is trending so here's a reminder that it's one of the best mcu movies ever ❤

(it's also one of the prettiest) pic.twitter.com/SJvel53LW7 — harley parker🔞 (@babiebite) December 30, 2021

Right so I don't like Marvel movies, just not my thing, but I have scream laughed several times during Thor Ragnarok. — 🦄 Rachel doesn't know what day it is. (@GreenDayandTay) December 30, 2021

Ever since Thor: Ragnarok ratcheted his standing in the industry up by several notches, Waititi has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand filmmakers and creative minds. While that can often lead to burnout eventually, we’ve got every confidence that Love and Thunder will build off the insanity of its predecessor to deliver another awesome time at the theater.