Throg Will Reportedly Join The MCU’s New Guardians Of The Galaxy Team

Loki season 1 slipped in a load of great easter eggs, but probably the most talked-about is Throg, with the amphibious Asgardian making a memorable blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in episode 5. He was even voiced by Chris Hemsworth! The character, one of the weirdest heroes in Marvel’s arsenal, made a big impression on fans despite his tiny stature. And it seems that the studio may have a lot more plans for him in the MCU.

We’ve previously brought you the news that we’re hearing Throg will return, once again voiced by Hemsworth, in Loki season 2, in which he’ll have a bigger role. We’ve now been told by our reliable sources, though – the same ones who informed us about the Mandarin being in Shang-Chi long before that was confirmed – that Throg will get his own superhero team, too, as our intel points to Frog Thor joining Marvel’s next Guardians of the Galaxy squad.

We know that the current Guardians line-up will be retired after GotG Vol. 3, which leaves a rebooted roster to take their place. We have no firm details about this team as yet, and who else might be on it, but Throg being one of them may help us work out what the studio is planning.

For instance, it’s possible that the MCU may be about to introduce the Asgardians of the Galaxy, which consists of several Thor-related characters who’ve already appeared in the franchise. Like Valkyrie, Skurge and the Destroyer (as controlled, it’s later revealed, by Kid Loki). Thor already namecheck the group in Avengers: Endgame, after all. This could be where the Asgardian franchise goes next after Thor: Love and Thunder. But this is just educated guesswork at this stage. We’ll bring you more when it comes in.

One thing we can say for certain is that we haven’t seen the last of Throg in the MCU, not by a long shot.