Throg Will Reportedly Return In Loki Season 2, Chris Hemsworth To Reprise

Loki was full of fun variants on the God of Mischief. Over the six episodes, we got Lady Loki, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, President Loki, and, of course, Alligator Loki. Each of these presumably had their own Thor variant, though Chris Hemsworth didn’t appear on screen in Loki in any new footage. However, eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed a very special cameo from a fan-favorite Thor variant.

This came in episode 5, which was set in the chaotic temporal dumping ground of The Void. The place was crammed full of Marvel Easter Eggs and, as we panned through the dirt to a Loki hide-out, we saw Throg trapped in a jar trying to escape. The jar was labeled T365, a reference to the issue of Thor in which Loki transformed Thor into a frog.

Now, there are strong indications that Marvel Studios has big ambitions for Throg. It’s notable that they took the effort to have him voiced by Chris Hemsworth, despite him only making little froggy grunts of exertion. This seems to be because according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Luke would be in The Mandalorian – Throg will return in the second season for a more substantial role (once again voiced by Hemsworth), then go on from there to become an MCU regular.

Though a frog variant of Thor sounds like a bizarre idea, the evidence is there that Marvel Studios want to make him popular. They even shot a scene for the first episode showing Loki being beaten up by Throg but had to cut it for pacing. In addition, Thor: Love and Thunder may be Hemsworth’s final time lifting the hammer, but if he voiced Throg he could at least continue in the MCU in the same way Vin Diesel voices Groot.

Finally (and I suspect most importantly for Disney), Throg is toyetic as hell. As they learned with The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda, there’s a hunger for small cute green things with cosmic powers and Throg could be Holiday Season 2022’s hot plushie.

So roll on Loki season 2. I can’t wait to see where they go with the story next.