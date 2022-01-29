To All the Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before star Lana Condor and her boyfriend of six years, Anthony De La Torre, are engaged.

The actress revealed the news on Jan. 28 by sharing an Instagram post, which included what appeared to be engagement photos and a proposal clip. However, she did not share when the engagement took place.

Condor expressed her love for De La Torre (and their dogs Emmy and Timmy) in the caption.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she wrote. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

The 24-year-old continued by sharing intimate details about her ring. Condor disclosed that the musician made it a priority to incorporate her Vietnamese culture.

She said, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Condor’s To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before co-stars Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish sent well-wishes to the star and her fiancé. Parrish said alongside a heart emoji, “I’m sobbing this is perfect.” Cathcart wrote, “AHHH MY HEART IS BURSTING!!! Couldn’t be happier for you two.” The trio played sisters in the franchise.

Shortly after Condor’s upload, De La Torre took to his respective Instagram account and shared the news about the couple’s engagement. He said, “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”

He added, “I’m so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both. P.S. yes, that was my first time opening a bottle of champagne.”

Condor and De La Torre began dating in 2015.