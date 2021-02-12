Tobey Maguire Reportedly Now Filming Spider-Man 3 Scenes

At this stage, Marvel Studios and Sony would probably be better off if they just let the cat out of the bag and confirmed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Spider-Man 3, because the non-stop speculation is starting to wear pretty thin.

It also puts both studios in the strange position where not having them in the movie could backfire spectacularly, despite neither being officially announced for the cast as of yet. If the two former live-action Spideys don’t appear, then fans are going to be seriously annoyed even though Marvel and Sony promised them nothing, while if they do show up, then it’ll hardly be a surprise given that everyone’s already expecting it to happen.

It’s surely inevitable that we’re going to see the Holy Trinity of web-slinging superheroes sharing the screen this coming December, and insider Grace Randolph has now claimed that Sam Raimi’s Peter Parker is currently shooting his scenes as we speak. Of course, this might come as news to Tom Holland, who has denied more than once that Maguire and Garfield are involved in Spider-Man 3, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is renowned for dropping red herrings.

#TobeyMaguire update – I’m looking into specifics but it seems that he has signed and is now filming! No plans for the trades to cover, but it’s now only a matter of time… I’ll keep you updated if I hear anything else 👍#SpiderMan3 #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/QPUG4YFLOF — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 12, 2021

While we don’t know exactly how the triumvirate will factor into the plot with the exception of some multiversal shenanigans being the culprit, at this stage you can virtually guarantee that it’s going to involve them pointing at each other in a fan-baiting recreation of the famous meme.

Set photos have been making the rounds online with increasing regularity, meaning that Spider-Man 3 could be restricting Maguire and Garfield to indoor soundstages in an effort to maintain the veil of secrecy for as long as possible as shooting continues at pace. But in any case, we imagine an official announcement will be coming soon.