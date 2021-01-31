Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Tease The Return Of The Iron Spider Suit

It’s no secret that Tom Holland has been a huge fan of Spider-Man ever since he was a little kid, so you have to wonder whether or not it bothers him sometimes that he doesn’t spend anywhere near as much time under an actual costume as his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did.

Visual effects technology has advanced to the point where you can barely even spot the seams anymore, but throughout the entirety of shooting on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame the actor never actually suited up, with Spidey’s duds being entirely computer generated much like all of the time travel outfits sported by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Obviously, Iron Man and War Machine’s armor needs to be largely CGI, but the web-slinger’s signature outfit and T’Challa’s Black Panther getup were surprisingly less tangible than you’d imagine.

New set photos from Spider-Man 3 have teased that Peter Parker might end up rocking his Iron Spider gear gifted to him by his friend and sadly deceased mentor Tony Stark once again after he was spotted kitted out head to toe in a highly fashionable motion capture leotard, as you can see below.

After sporting a more traditional look in Far From Home, albeit with a brief and massively entertaining detour into Night Monkey territory, it looks as though advanced technology is going to be the order of the day once again in Spider-Man 3. Of course, that’s hardly surprising when the multiverse is set to have a huge bearing of the story, and with multiple villains from alternate realities set to descend upon the MCU, a teenager in spandex is going to need all the assistance he can get to save the day.