Tom Cruise’s outer space movie expected to shoot next year

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman may have been beaten to the punch by Russian movie The Challenge, but the Edge of Tomorrow and American Made duo are still planning to head beyond the stars to shoot the first-ever Hollywood blockbuster to film in outer space.

In fact, just last week it was revealed that the production company behind the project laid out very ambitious plans to have a studio lot and sports arena constructed above Earth’s atmosphere by 2024. However, a new report from Variety offers up some new details on Cruise’s intergalactic adventure, offering that those plans aren’t directly connected to the A-list megastar’s upcoming feature.

That being said, Universal are still planning a 2023 shoot regardless, with the outfit remaining hopeful that Cruise will commit to making it his next starring role once he finally wraps on Mission: Impossible 8, which was recently pushed back yet again to the summer of 2024.

The plot purportedly finds Cruise as a regular guy who finds himself in the unique position of being the only person capable of saving the planet, in what’s described as more of a straightforward action adventure than an out-and-out sci-fi. Either way, it’s going to be a hugely intriguing title to keep a close eye on once the leading man firms up his schedule.