Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Says He’s Self-Partnered Like Emma Watson

Ah, young love. It’s such a sweet thing to behold, isn’t it? Especially when that love comes from within. Harry Potter‘s ultimate power came from within at the end of the day, that ultimate power being determination, or whatever.

Speaking of which, Emma Watson was determined to make her single self quite a normal thing (which it is) in an interview a few weeks ago by saying that she was “self-partnered,” and got a ribbing online for it. Now, her former co-star Tom Felton has also applied the term to himself in solidarity.

Sitting down with The Daily Mail recently to shoot the breeze, the actor was asked about Watson’s use of the term, and he’s super into it, apparently. Here’s what he told the outlet:

“I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered. I think in this day and age it’s not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering. I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that’s a start.”

Emma Watson And Tom Felton Stage Mini Harry Potter Reunion 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After that, Felton also explained that he thinks of his one-year-old Labrador Willow as his partner, so I can only imagine the droves of ladies that are soon going to be beating down his door to remove that “self” from the “partnered.” Watch out, Tom.

But honestly, this is nice to see – friends helping each other out. There were rumors flying around a while back that, because Watson and Felton spent some time together just hanging out in Los Angeles, that they were dating. This is obviously not the case, though. However, the once-villainous actor did say that Watson is an “incredibly smart and lovely young lady,” even if he’s only three years older than her.

Maybe in that Harry Potter sequel they’re working on, we’ll get a self-partnered-and-proud wizard. Who knows? For now, though, be sure to leave your thoughts on Tom’s comments in the usual place down below.