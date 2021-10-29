Tom Hanks Crashes A Couple’s Beachside Wedding

Tom Hanks made a cameo appearance at a stranger’s wedding in Santa Monica, California, this past weekend.

The actor, who crashed the brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries beach nuptials on Oct. 22, watched the wedding from afar when he stopped to congratulate the duo.

Tashia told TODAY that Hanks gave the newlyweds some advice in addition to well wishes and a photo to commemorate the moment. While describing her encounter with the actor, she stated, “He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful. He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”

This isn’t the first time that Hanks has been involved in some way for a stranger’s wedding. In 2018, the Saving Private Ryan star responded to a wedding invitation from an Alabama couple named Kristen Jerkins and Joe Dobrin.

The actor responded by sending a photo along with a letter that said:

“Dear Kristen and Joseph, Here is a picture taken of me while I ponder if there is some way I can make it to your wedding. Dang it, but I am in rehearsals for a play here in Los Angeles starting in May. Rats. Gotta send regrets. BUT, if you are in Santa Monica or Los Angeles in June, I will invite you to come see the production (from Shakespeare_ of the Falstaff stories. Let me know if you can be my guests. And, congratulations, you kooky kids, Throw deep, Thanks – Tom Hanks.”

