Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tom Hardy arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom" at Regency Village Theatre on October 1, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Category:
Movies
Celebrities
Marvel

‘I don’t believe you’: Tom Hardy has already revealed whether or not he’d ever return for ‘Venom 4’

There's a clue in the name "Venom: The Last Dance," to be fair...
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 07:16 am

Tom Hardy is now a veteran of the comic book movie genre. Having first appeared as Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, he has since appeared as Eddie Brock, aka Venom, in Venom (2012) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Recommended Videos

Pertinently, Hardy is set to reprise the latter role in Venom: The Last Dance, which will be released in theaters on Oct. 25 this year. The clue to whether or not he will play the eponymous character again appears to be in the name — the word “Last” giving some finality to his stint in the role — but you can never be sure in the movie world.

Hardy is undoubtedly busy in the foreseeable future, with four additional projects in the pipeline after the third Venom installment. The action thriller Havoc is coming to Netflix soon, and Hardy is set to appear in the crime thriller Blood on Snow, the highly anticipated Mad Max sequel Mad Max: The Wasteland, and the action-adventure War Party (as per IMDb).

However, with the MCU’s Multiverse Saga in full swing, characters from every live-action production based on Marvel’s comic books could be set to appear. With that in mind, you have to imagine Marvel Studios will be interested in having Hardy reprise his role as Venom in the franchise going forward. But what has he had to say about that?

So, will Tom Hardy return for a fourth Venom movie?

It looks as though Venom: The Last Dance will indeed be Tom Hardy’s final performance as the eponymous character — at least if his recent comments on social media are anything to go by.

In a comment on a post on the official Venom Instagram account, Hardy said, “That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy. We promise to make this the best of them all. We’ve loved making these. Thank you for your love and support – come join us for the Last Dance. For those of you that enjoy a good time from all of us in the team – Let us entertain you.”

That doesn’t only suggest there will be no more Venom movies but also that Hardy will not play the character again in any other films. Money talks, but you have to imagine Marvel Studios will have much persuading to do if they want Hardy to appear as the character in the likes of Avengers: Secret Wars.

But Hardy’s comments did not convince everyone. When Discussing Film posted what Hardy said on their X account, the replies underneath said as much.

Only time will tell whether Hardy is telling the truth or if he can be convinced to mingle with decades of Marvel royalty in the MCU’s upcoming ensemble projects. We certainly hope he can be. Venom facing off with the likes of Wolverine, Deadpool, Blade, Ghost Rider, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, the Fantastic Four, or the Guardians of the Galaxy in live-action would be a sight to behold.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).