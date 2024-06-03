Where to stream ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

As one of Sony’s more successful Spider-Man-adjacent franchises, it is a sad day to see Venom go. But following Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy will hang up his symbiote goo for good.

Sony has long struggled with using Marvel characters they are allotted to their benefit. Many fans are anxious to forget the fever dream that is Madame Web and Morbius. But Venom stands apart perhaps because of the distance it puts between Eddie Brock (Hardy) and his Marvel counterpart, Spider-Man. Venom places Eddie in San Francisco following the aftermath of a broken relationship and a fractured reputation in journalism.

The only thing left to do is get possessed by an alien entity. Venom is entirely self-actualized, not trying to be anything other than it is. And the true secret weapon of the film is the dynamic relationship between Eddie and the aforementioned alien. Venom turns into a buddy cop film of sorts as the two differing personalities fight for dominance before finally learning to love each other. Venom doesn’t take itself too seriously and makes for a great time at the movies. We may be saying goodbye to a legend, but that shouldn’t stop fans from experiencing the sequel before Venom: The Last Dance hits screens.

Where is Venom: Let There Be Carnage streaming?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second installment in the franchise and showcases a classic character from the comics. Cletus Kasady has a long history in the Marvel comics, and is portrayed on the silver screen by Woody Harrelson. The film introduces the character as a serial killer who asks only to speak to Eddie while in prison. After a violent encounter in his cell, Kasady becomes another host to a symbiote and takes on the moniker of Carnage. While Venom can be considered an anti-hero, Kasady is a villain in the truest sense of the word. Venom can be reigned in, where Kasady says quite explicitly, that he is only interested in carnage.

The film is the live-action debut of the character, which should attract many fans of the comics to the film. Unfortunately, streaming the film is easier said than done. Let There Be Carnage is not available on any of the major subscription platforms. As of this writing, the easiest avenue to access the film is if you have a cable subscription. Let There Be Carnage is available to those who do on FXNow. The other option is renting the film per the typical VOD options. Witness the enduring love of family in the movie, and catch Venom: The Last Dance when it premieres on October 25.

