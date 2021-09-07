Tom Hardy Praises ‘Formidable’ Venom 2 Co-Star Woody Harrelson

While there remains a clear divide between being a movie star and an Actor with a capital ‘A’, few talents in the industry straddle that line better than Woody Harrelson, who regularly showcases the wildly opposite but equally popular sides of his onscreen persona.

On one hand, we have the three-time Academy Award-nominated star of such acclaimed projects as The People vs. Larry Flynt, No Country for Old Men, Out of the Furnace, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and the first season of True Detective. On the other, we’ve got the hammy and hilarious scene-stealer from Kingpin, Semi-Pro, Zombieland, Now You See Me and more.

Upcoming comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks to find Harrelson jumping between both at will, which is the wisest approach to take when he’s playing a vengeful, unrelenting and insane serial killer, albeit one who finds himself bonding with a parasite from outer space that turns him into a literal monster.

Subtlety will not be the order of the day when Andy Serkis’ blockbuster comes to theaters in less than four weeks, and Tom Hardy has been lavishing praise on his opposite number from both a personal and professional perspective.

“Woody is one of the coolest people I have ever met. As a human being and as an actor, he is just formidable. There is nothing that you can present him with that will shock him; he has an answer, a solution to everything and he has a story to tell. As an artist, he is just wonderful, with such a brilliant, talented playful creative mind, that it’s an absolute joy to work with him.”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal Best Look Yet At The Villain 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If the trailers have been any indication, Harrelson isn’t just going to chew on the scenery in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but devour it whole. Even those that didn’t care much for the first installment will surely have their curiosity piqued by watching a pair of powerhouse actors go toe-to-toe in an effort to see who can deliver the most unhinged performance.