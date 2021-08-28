New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Tease A Symbiotic Showdown

Blockbuster comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage may have been delayed once again to October 15th, but that hasn’t stopped the PR team from mobilizing the troops and kicking the marketing campaign up another notch or two. It was only a couple of days ago that a fresh batch of images revealed our best look yet at Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, and now even more stills have arrived showcasing the movie’s major players.

Probably as a byproduct of the last images displaying a serious Woody, the actor is notably absent from the latest crop, although his symbiotic alter ego is on full display. Four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams will be hoping to get a more interesting arc second time out as Eddie Brock’s on/off love interest Anne Weying, while the always reliable Stephen Graham may or may not follow his Marvel Comics counterpart Mulligan in becoming Toxin.

Leading man, producer and co-writer Tom Hardy is also present and accounted for, as is franchise newcomer Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison, otherwise known as Shriek. It’s the biggest and best set of snaps we’ve seen from Let There Be Carnage yet, and you can check them all out below.

Having just been rebranded, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the maiden offering from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and there’s a distinct possibility it’ll connect to both Jared Leto’s Morbius and Tom Holland’s Marvel Studios franchise if the rumors are to be believed, but fans are just desperate to see it at all, having helplessly watched the film kicked further and further back into 2021.